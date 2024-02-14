MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024 To Be OUT By April 15- Steps To Check Scores Here

MP Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2024 will be declared by April 15. Currently, the board exams for Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 students are underway, with the Class 10 exams scheduled to conclude on February 28 and the Class 12 exams on March 3. Students awaiting their results can access them on the official website, including mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Last year, a substantial number of students appeared for the exams, with 8,15,364 participating in the Class 10 exams and over 7 lakh in the Class 12 higher secondary annual exams. To check their results, students are advised to follow a simple steps, provided below.

MP Board Classes 10 and 12 Results 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpbse.nic.in.

- Tap on the MP Board 10th result 2024 link or MP Board 12th result 2024 link on the homepage.

- Enter your details in the provided boxes and click on submit.

- Your MP Board result will display on the screen.

- Check your scores mentioned on the result and download it from the website.

Additionally, the MP Board results for Classes 10 and 12 will be available on multiple websites, including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in. Students can also opt to receive their results through SMS by providing their roll number and name. As the anticipation for the results builds up, students are encouraged to stay updated through the official channels for any further announcements or changes.