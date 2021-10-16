हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET 2021

NEET 2021 answer key released on neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

Candidates can check and download the NEET 2021 answer key on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 answer key released on neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download
Representational image

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also published the answer copies of the candidates. NEET, all-India medical entrance test, was conducted on September 12, 2021 at 3,858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

NEET 2021 answer key: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, in ‘News & Events’ section, click on answer key link 

3. Enter login credentials like Application Number and password/date of birth

4. NEET answer key, answer sheet and response sheet will appear on the screen 

5. Download and take a printout for future reference 

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key till October 17, 9 pm. Those who challenge the provisional answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, per answer challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. 

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online),” the NTA said in its notification.

The objections raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be updated and the Final Answer Key be prepared. The result will be declared on the basis of the Final Answer Key. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET 2021NEET 2021 answer keyNEET examNational Testing Agency
Next
Story

Odisha to reopen schools for Classes 11 and 8 after Durga Puja vacation, details here

Must Watch

PT10M30S

Singhu Border murder case accused Nihang Sarabjit Singh to appear in court - 1 Minute, 1 Khabar