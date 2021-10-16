NEET 2021 answer key released on neet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also published the answer copies of the candidates. NEET, all-India medical entrance test, was conducted on September 12, 2021 at 3,858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

NEET 2021 answer key: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, in ‘News & Events’ section, click on answer key link

3. Enter login credentials like Application Number and password/date of birth

4. NEET answer key, answer sheet and response sheet will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key till October 17, 9 pm. Those who challenge the provisional answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, per answer challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online),” the NTA said in its notification.

The objections raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be updated and the Final Answer Key be prepared. The result will be declared on the basis of the Final Answer Key.

