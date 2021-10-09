NEET PG Score Card 2021 releasing today on nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) will release NEET PG Score Card 2021 today (October 9, 2021). The candidates need to note that the scorecard will be available on the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

Earlier, on September 28, NBE released NEET PG results. It may be noted that the scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates.

According to the official notice, the result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank. This rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021.

The scorecard will also provide detailed information about the total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.

NEET PG Score Card 2021: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official site of NBE- nbe.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, Click on NEET PG Score Card 2021 link

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your scorecard will open on the screen

Step 5. Check and download it

Step 6. Take a print out further reference

