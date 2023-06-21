NIOS Results 2023 Date: NIOS Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon At results.nios.ac.in- Check Date And Time Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is set to declare the class 10 and 12 results of the April-May public exam soon. An official announcement confirming the date and time of the result is still awaited. Hence, students are advised to keep a check on the official website - results.nios.ac.in for any new updates and announcements. Additionally, students should keep their admit cards handy as soon as the examination result is announced. According to reports the result will be out on June 25, however official date and time is yet to be announced.

The April session exam for the NIOS was held from April 6 to May 8. Hence, both the results for classes 10th and 12th will be released at the same time. The NIOS results will be posted on the official website as soon as they are announced. The student's registration number must be entered to access the NIOS Marksheet.

As per the schedule announced earlier, the exam results of the examination were supposed to be announced 6 weeks after the last date of the exam. After results are announced, students can access their individual AIs to retrieve their migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates.

How to check NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023

1. Students must visit the official website-results.nios.ac.in.



2. Once the homepage appears, click on the NIOS Result link (it will be available after the result is announced).

3. A new login page will open.

4. Once on the login page, enter the necessary details, including roll number and other details, as asked.

5. Access the result and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references.

After downloading the marksheet, candidates must double-check the information, including the candidate's name, date of birth, enrollment number, course or class, exam schedule, total marks, qualifying marks, mother's and father's names, and others.