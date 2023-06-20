NIOS Results 2023 Date: NIOS Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon At results.nios.ac.in- Here’s How To Check Scorecards

NIOS Result 2023: The NIOS Results 2023 are scheduled to be released this week. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon announce the NIOS Results 2023 Date and Time. Students who took the NIOS board exam in 2023 can view and get their NIOS results from the official website- results.nios.ac.in. Students are urged to keep their admit card nearby until the results are released.

NIOS Result for the April session exam was held from April 6 to May 8. The result of both classes loth and 12th will be issued together for both classes 10th and 12th. After the results are declared, the NIOS results will be posted on the official website. To access the NIOS Marksheet, students must input their registration number.

NIOS Result 2023: Steps to check scores here

1. Visit the official website-results.nios.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the NIOS Result link (will be available after the result is announced).

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter the roll number and other details as asked.

5. Access the result and download the same.

6. Take a print out for the future references

Candidates must check the details such as the Candidate's name, Date of Birth, Enrollment number, Course/Class, Examination schedule, Total Marks, Qualifying Marks, Mother's name, Father's name, and others after downloading the marksheet.