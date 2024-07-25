OSSC CHSL 2024 Answer Key Released At ossc.gov.in- Check Details Here

OSSC CHSL 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download the OSSC CHSL 2024 answer key from the official website, ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CHSL 2024 exam was conducted on July 21 in a single session from 10 am to 12 pm. To access the provisional answer key, candidates must log in using their registered username, mobile number, or email ID, along with their password or OTP.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the OSSC CHSL 2024 answer key can submit objections through the official website by July 26. This recruitment drive aims to fill 673 posts in the commission. The OSSC CHSL 2024 selection process includes three stages: a preliminary exam, a main exam, and certificate verification.

“All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many candidates filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed an objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added, there is no need to file the same objection again,” reads the official notification.

OSSC CHSL 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at https://www.ossc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for "Inviting objections to the Provisional Answer Keys of the Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Posts/Services-2024."

Enter your login credentials to access the link.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

The OSSC CHSL 2024 answer key will provide details including the exam date, question paper code, question numbers, and correct answers. The exam consists of 150 questions, each worth one mark. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates can use this marking scheme to calculate their expected scores.