rajasthan schools

Rajasthan allows reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1

Keeping in mind the declining COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday (August 12) allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1. 

Rajasthan allows reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1
Representational image

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the declining COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday (August 12) allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1. 

Issuing a notification, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government made it mandatory for teaching as well as non-teaching staff to be vaccinated with at least one anti-COVID jab, 14 days before the resuming of physical classes. 

