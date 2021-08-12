Rajasthan allows reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the declining COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday (August 12) allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1.
Issuing a notification, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government made it mandatory for teaching as well as non-teaching staff to be vaccinated with at least one anti-COVID jab, 14 days before the resuming of physical classes.
