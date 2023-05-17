RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Official Websites, Time & Steps To Download Marksheet

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date, Time

As per the official schedule released by Rajasthan Board Education Minister Kalla, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023.

"The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023

Once released, students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download RBSE 8th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.