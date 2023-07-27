trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641072
NewsEducation
SSC JE

SSC JE 2023 Notification Out! Apply For Bumper Vacancies At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link Here

SSC has released the notification for SSC JE 2023 Recruitment, the candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply for the same by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC JE 2023 Notification Out! Apply For Bumper Vacancies At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link Here Image for representation

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers. The students who wish to appear in the SSC JE 2023 recruitment exam can access the form via the official website- ssc.nic.in. Furthermore, the candidates will also be able to check the eligibility criteria and apply for the same via the website. It is to be noted that the people who wish to appear for the exam can apply for the same on or before 16 August 2023.

SSC is looking to fill the posts of 1324 Junior Engineers in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in a number of Central Government Departments, including CPWD, MES, BRO, NTRO, etc. These positions will be chosen using the results of an online test and a descriptive typing test.

Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Check Here

cre Trending Stories

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website--ssc.nic.in.

Step 2- Once on the homepage, select the SSC JE Recruitment 2023 link. 

Step 3- You will be redirected to the login page. 

Step 4- The candidates are required to feed in the details required for registrations and submit.

Step 5- Now fill out the application form. 

Step 6- The last step before registration is to share documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7- Submit the form. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future references

Candidates should be aware that they must sign in to the SSC's one-time registration page before submitting an application for the SSC JE. For the candidates who would submit their applications on October 9, 10, and 11, 2023, SSC will offer the online exam. The notification originally disclosed the dates.

Candidates intending to apply for SSC JE 2023 should hold a graduate degree, and applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 32 to be considered. However, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) only accepts applications from male candidates for the position(s) of junior engineer(s).

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona