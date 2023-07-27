SSC JE 2023 Notification Out! Apply For Bumper Vacancies At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers. The students who wish to appear in the SSC JE 2023 recruitment exam can access the form via the official website- ssc.nic.in. Furthermore, the candidates will also be able to check the eligibility criteria and apply for the same via the website. It is to be noted that the people who wish to appear for the exam can apply for the same on or before 16 August 2023.

SSC is looking to fill the posts of 1324 Junior Engineers in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in a number of Central Government Departments, including CPWD, MES, BRO, NTRO, etc. These positions will be chosen using the results of an online test and a descriptive typing test.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website--ssc.nic.in.

Step 2- Once on the homepage, select the SSC JE Recruitment 2023 link.

Step 3- You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4- The candidates are required to feed in the details required for registrations and submit.

Step 5- Now fill out the application form.

Step 6- The last step before registration is to share documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7- Submit the form. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future references

Candidates should be aware that they must sign in to the SSC's one-time registration page before submitting an application for the SSC JE. For the candidates who would submit their applications on October 9, 10, and 11, 2023, SSC will offer the online exam. The notification originally disclosed the dates.

Candidates intending to apply for SSC JE 2023 should hold a graduate degree, and applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 32 to be considered. However, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) only accepts applications from male candidates for the position(s) of junior engineer(s).