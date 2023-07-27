trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641067
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Check Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical aspirants who applied for the first round of NEET UG Counselling and are interested in enrolling in MBBS and BDS programmes can check their status at mcc.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 29, Saturday. Prior to that, from July 27 to July 28, 2023, the relevant body will undertake the seat allotment process. Medical aspirants who enrolled for the first round of NEET UG Counselling and want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats can check their status by visiting the Committee's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Following that, selected applicants who were shortlisted in the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 results can report for admission at the designated medical institutions between July 31 and August 1.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to check here


  • Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
  • Go to the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result.
  • Enter the login details.
  • Your NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result will be declared on the website.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

All admissions and resignations (if permitted) must be made online; no offline resignation of a seat is permitted. The allotment letter must be downloaded from the MCC website by candidates. The NEET-UG Examination, which is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is used to allocate seats to candidates.

