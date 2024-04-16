TJEE 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow At tbjee.nic.in- Check Steps To Download

TJEE 2024: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced that the TJEE 2024 admit cards will be available starting tomorrow, April 17 at 2 pm. Candidates can download their TJEE admit cards from the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The board advises candidates to carefully follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. Scheduled for May 2, TBJEE 2024 serves as the gateway to admission into various streams including engineering, veterinary, fisheries, agriculture, and paramedical courses. The examination is structured into distinct time slots, with physics and chemistry group exams slated from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, biology from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, and mathematics from 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM. Test centers are distributed across prominent locations such as Agartala, Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Santirbazar, and Udaipur.

TJEE 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

- Visit tbjee.nic.in.

- Access the admit card link.

- Log in using the provided User ID (Registration ID/Email ID) and password.

- Upon submission, the TJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to review the details on the admit card, download, and print it for further reference.

The TJEE 2024 question paper is structured with multiple-choice questions, collectively carrying 120 marks. Each section comprises 30 compulsory questions, with four marks allotted per question. It is imperative for students to carry their TBJEE 2024 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination hall. The reporting time at the examination center on the day of the exam is set for 9 AM.