TNUSRB 2023 Constable And Other Post Hall Ticket Released At tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Tamil Nadu uniform staff recruitment board TNUSRB has released the admit card for the common recruitment exam today on Nov 27, 2023. The candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card from TNUSRB official website

According to the notice present on the official website the examination for the police constable, jail warden and firemen is scheduled for December 10, 2023. The total 3359 vacancies have been announced for police constable, jail warder and fireman out of the total of 3359 vacancies, 2576 are for male candidates and 783 for female candidates.

TNUSRB 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps for Download

Visit the authority site of the TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNUSRB Corridor Ticket 2023 connection accessible on the landing page.

Another page will open where competitors should enter the necessary subtleties.

Click on submit and download the page.

Save a printed version of the equivalent for additional needs.

It is important for the candidate to log in the credential including their mobile no user ID and password to obtain the admit card. the hall ticket is mandatory and important document student are requested to carry the print out to the exam center