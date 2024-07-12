TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024 Released At tsdsc.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024: The Commissioner of School Education in Telangana has released the TS DSC Hall Tickets 2024 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting tsdsc.aptonline.in. The TS DSC 2024 exam will take place from July 18 to August 5, 2024. This recruitment aims to fill 11,062 teacher positions, including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers at both the Primary and Upper Primary/Secondary levels in Government and Local Body Schools in the state, through the District Selection Committee-2024.

TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

Click on the "TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024" link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Your TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

The application fee was ₹1000 for each post. Besides, candidates aged between 18 to 46 years were eligible to apply. The exam will be conducted online and will consist of multiple-choice questions, lasting 2.5 hours. Each correct answer earns 0.5 marks. The subjects, number of questions, and maximum marks vary by post. The Computer-Based Test will be held across various districts, including Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Sanga Reddy.