UGC NET 2022: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check how to apply

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification and application form for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till May 20 at 11:30 pm, while the correction window for candidates to make modifications to their application forms will be available from May 21 to May 23.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA said in its official notification. The UGC NET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. However, it is to be noted that the exam will be conducted in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the application form link.

3. First register and then fill the application form.

4. Enter the details asked, upload documents and then pay the exam fee.

5. Review the form and submit, download for future reference.

Direct link to apply HERE.

Meanwhile, NTA said, “The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged."

UGC NET 2022: Application fees

For general category: Rs 1,100

For General-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates: Rs 550

For SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates: Rs 275

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2022: NTA to conduct exam in first week of June 2022, release complete schedule soon