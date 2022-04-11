हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC-NET exam

UGC NET 2022: NTA to conduct exam in first week of June 2022, release complete schedule soon

"For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates," said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet. 

UGC NET 2022: NTA to conduct exam in first week of June 2022, release complete schedule soon
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam in the first or second week of June, 2022. 

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday took to Twitter to make the announcement and said, For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.”

However, the official date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been released yet. NTA will announce the exact schedule soon on its official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, candidates who are willing to apply for the UGC NET 2022 exam can keep checking the official website of NTA UGC NET for further updates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UGC-NET examUGC NET 2022NTA UGC NETNational Testing AgencyUniversity Grants CommissionNational Eligibility Test (NET) examugcnet.nta.nic.in
Next
Story

Vikas Dubey case: Houses of 22 accused persons to be attached for Bikru massacre

Must Watch

PT1M33S

People in Ukraine write messages for Putin on the walls