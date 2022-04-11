New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to hold the next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam in the first or second week of June, 2022.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday took to Twitter to make the announcement and said, For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.”

For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates. pic.twitter.com/nmkkfxjsoW — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 10, 2022

However, the official date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been released yet. NTA will announce the exact schedule soon on its official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, candidates who are willing to apply for the UGC NET 2022 exam can keep checking the official website of NTA UGC NET for further updates.

