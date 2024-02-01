UP Board 2024: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released At upmsp.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UP Board 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released admit cards for the upcoming UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Students appearing for the UP Board Exams 2024 can receive their admission cards from their respective schools. UP Board examinations 2024 are scheduled to begin on February 22, 2024. This year, more than 55 lakh kids will take the 10th and 12th grade exams. The tests will take place in 8,264 centers across the state's 75 districts, with heavy security.

The UP Board test will be placed in two shifts between February 22 and March 9. The morning session exam will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the evening shift hours are from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates can verify the reporting time and other requirements on the UP Board Admit Card 2024.

UP Board 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the website, upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click the 'Download' tab.

Next, select the link marked 'UP Board Class 10 or 12 Admit Card 2024' from the list.

Enter your school login information, such as user ID and password.

Download the UP board admit card 2024 and print it for future reference.

Every year, the UP Board makes many efforts to guarantee that exams are conducted fairly. This year, the board also adopted computerized identity cards for invigilators, which include specific QR codes and serial numbers. These ID cards will ensure that the invigilator's identity is unique.