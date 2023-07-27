Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released At hnbumu.ac.in, Round 1 Registration Begins Today- Check Details Here

Uttarakhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 schedule has been released by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. As per the latest update, students can select the institutions of their choice by filling Uttarakhand NEET UG registration form and completing the fee submission process starting today, July 27 at 9 PM.

The registration process can be finished by interested and qualified candidates by visiting the official website, hnbumu.ac.in. July 31 is the deadline to submit an application for counseling for admission to the MBBS and BDS programs. On August 3, HNBUMU will release the results of the seat distribution.

For rounds 1 and 2, the registration cost for online counseling is Rs 6,500 for all categories. Only the candidates will be responsible for the bank fees.

After registering and paying the requisite money, candidates who did not register for round 1 of the Uttarakhand NEET counseling can participate in rounds 2 and 3. Therefore, for each round of counseling, a unique state merit list will be generated and posted based on registration.