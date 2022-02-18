हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bajaj

Bajaj Chetak Electric now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and Goa; total 20 cities

Bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities including metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Surat and can now be booked across 20 cities in the country.

Bajaj Chetak Electric now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and Goa; total 20 cities
Image for representation

Bajaj Auto has announced that it plans to double the network for its electric scooter Chetak in the coming weeks to meet rising demand. The new scooter carries forward the name of the most well-known scooter in India.

Bajaj Auto, which brought back its iconic scooter brand in the electric version in October 2019, also said it has already added 12 new cities in the network in the first six weeks of 2022. The Pune-based automaker had previously opened bookings for its e-scooter in eight cities in 2021.

Bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities, "Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa," in the first six weeks of this year, the company said in a statement.

Also read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE unveiled with 634 PS of power

With this, Chetak can now be booked across 20 cities in the country, with a 4-8-week waiting period.

"An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak's network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand," Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, said.

The company recently announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity. 

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BajajChetak electricBajaj ChetakElectric scooter
Next
Story

Emirates flight to Washington flew too low and fast over city-state: Report

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: 'Russia may attack on false pretext'