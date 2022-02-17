2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE unveiled with 634 PS of power

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-AMG EQE, which is a smaller version of the big AMG EQS. This is the second battery-electric vehicle produced by Mercedes' performance AMG subsidiary, following the EQS sedan. Both cars are built on Mercedes’ EVA2 platform.

Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, Philipp Schiemer, said, "With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups."

Philipp Schiemer also added, "The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and enhanced driving dynamics. And that's not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform."

With its luxury cabin, AMG EQE comes with many AMG features such as AMG seats with individual graphics, a sporty ambience and special seat covers made of ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfiber and red decorative topstitching. Additionally, the front seats and head restraints have AMG badges and embossed emblems.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ has 634 PS of power and 946 Nm of torque and is capable of doing 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 220 km/h. Using a fast charger, it can charge up to 180 km in 15 minutes and have a range of 444 to 518 km.

The AMG EQE 43 4Matic has 482 PS of power and 855 Nm of torque and is capable of doing 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 km/h. Powered by a 90.6 kWh lithium battery pack, its range varies between 462 km and 533 km.

