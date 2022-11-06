Delhi Airport takes BIG step against air pollution, begins largest EV program by any Indian airport

Considering the worsening condition of Air pollution in Delhi and contributing to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions. Delhi airport has started the pursuit to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status by 2030. Moving towards the goal, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has deployed 57 electric vehicles in the airport and its vicinity. A press release from the authorities revealed that the airport was in the process of deploying another 7 vehicles to increase the number of EVs further. Moreover, the airport authorities claimed to have "deployed the largest EV program by any airport in India."

The deployment of electric vehicles comes as part of the Green Transportation Program announced by Delhi International Airport during World Environment Day in June 2022. The deployment of EVs in the airport vicinity is expected to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. With this program, DIAL aims to drive out all fossil fuel-run vehicles in a phased manner.

Delhi Airport said in a press release, "In the first phase, we have placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for our airside and landside operations. Of these, we have received 57 EVs and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more EVs would be deployed soon."

The 57 EVs have been distributed all across the airport for different duties. 21 of the EVs will be used for airside operations, rescue, and firefighting operations. The remaining 36 vehicles will be deployed for other uses like Environment, Horticulture, and Cargo, among other things.

The press release further added, "For the smooth adoption of electric mobility at the airport ecosystem, Delhi Airport has 12 charging stations with 22 charging points across the airport to facilitate EV charging of passengers, employees, and cab service providers. Under this program, DIAL worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to install airport-specific equipment in the EVs."