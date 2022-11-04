Ola Electric rolls out 1 lakh units of electric scooters in 10 months from Futurefactory

Ola Electric is achieving new milestones every day. This time the electric vehicle manufacturer has achieved a production record by rolling out 1 lakh scooters down its production line of its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The new milestone comes just 10 months after the company started manufacturing from the plant late in November last year.

The milestone comes after the company launched its most affordable scooter in India, falling under the Rs 1 lakh price mark. Currently, the company is selling Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro, and Ola S1 Air in the Indian market.

The Ola S1 Air comes as the company's third electric scooter in the nation at the price of Rs 84,999. The cheapest e-scooter in Ola's lineup will be delivered to clients in April 2023, with reservations opening up in February. Meanwhile, the electric scooter maker sold 20,000 units in October 2022, the most of any EV brand in the Indian market. It outpaced the overall EV segment by two times and saw a month-over-month growth of 60 percent.

Our cumulative production numbers:



Dec 2021: 0

Nov 2022: 1,00,000

Nov 2023: 10,00,000

Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000



This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025 pic.twitter.com/HV8x6JbCgm November 4, 2022

To increase sales, the company is upgrading its scooters in terms of software. The most recent upgrade in discussion recently has been the MoveOS 3, which comes with multiple updates fixing bugs and new features to be more interactive and easy to use for the users. Moreover, it also gives the users new features for rider's ease.

Meanwhile, the company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has expressed his intentions to expand the company's footprint multiple times. Working in the same direction, Ola Electric plans on launching its first electric car in India. The automaker has teased the car multiple times. However, the company has kept its lips shut on the details of the SUV. Moreover, the company plans to launch the car in 2024.