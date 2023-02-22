Hero-VIDA Starts Public Fast Charging Network Operations in Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore

VIDA, the electric mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. Currently, the VIDA V1 is only available for customers across Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi. Each of the three cities has witnessed a warm response from consumers. The brand is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “We have completed the first phase of our plan with the commencement of deliveries in all three cities. The customers’ response to the VIDA V1 has been very encouraging.”

Also read - Upcoming Mid-Size SUVs to Launch in India in 2023: Hyundai Creta to Renault Duster

He further added, “From the great real-world performance to the convenience of charging through portable batteries, we have received overall positive feedback. Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets. We will continue to propagate the transition to EVs through the “Worry-Free EV Ecosystem” of VIDA.”

The VIDA V1 also offers interesting features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Keyless access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go.

Also read - Okaya Faast F2F Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 83,999, Delivers 80 km Range

The highly customizable VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1.28 lakh and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1.39 lakh. These prices include all connected features, a portable charger and charging service.