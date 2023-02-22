Upcoming Mid-Size SUVs to Launch in India in 2023: Hyundai Creta to Renault Duster

In the Indian market, SUVs are the preferred choice of buyers. More so, the mid-size SUV segment is boiling with sales numbers currently. Participants like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are witnessing a warm response from the audience. Hence, every car maker is keen on making the most out of this opportunity by keeping their mid-size SUV models fresh & new, and loaded to the core. While the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the newest ones in this business, a host of new models are waiting for their entry in the market. So, read this list to understand, what are the new models that will soon be coming to our shores.

Launched in the year 2020, the Hyundai Creta is currently on sale in its second-gen rendition. The SUV will soon see the light of the day in an updated avatar. Of course, it won’t be a new-gen model, altogether. But there will be a set of significant updates that the Hyundai Creta 2023 will flaunt. It will get a Tucson-inspired face with redesigned rear fascia. Furthermore, there will be a new feature list comprising ADAS, digital instrument cluster and more. Under the hood, it will also get a new 1.5L turbo-petrol motor.

The Creta’s mechanical twin will also follow its pace in a facelifted avatar. Showcased intentionally last year, the 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will look fresh, if nothing. The Seltos will also come with the new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine, and it will don a revised theme on the inside and outside to ensure that the update is a noticeable one.

The Renault Duster is undoubtedly the kick starter of this segment. It was highly praised by the audience for its frugal and peppy diesel engines. Now, it will make a comeback in a bolder avatar, but with a petrol engine only. The heart of the matter will be a Daimler-sourced 1.3L turbo-petrol, which is used on the GLA and GLB and other Mercedes-Benz cars. It churns out 150 PS against 250 Nm as its peak output.

The most handsome-looking car on this list of upcoming SUVs in India is the Tata Curvv. Recently showcased in its near-production form at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Curvv is slated to go on sale in the Indian market by either late this year or early next year. It will be sold with a turbo-petrol engine and an electric powertrain. The Curvv looks scintillating from all angles, and Tata Motors has confirmed that the design will remain unchanged for the larger part. Well, we are certainly excited to see this rolling off the production line.

Teaser sketches of this SUV were released last month. It has been snapped with heavy camo on Indian roads recently, hinting at a launch soon. We are expecting Honda's mid-size SUV to be a stylish product, considering the SUV that Honda has recently introduced in the South-East Asian market. As of now, not a lot is known about this car.

Nissan Kicks Replacement

Nissan Kicks with its great handling and dynamics with the potent 1.5L oil burner was a capable car. However, the badge value of Nissan and the oddball styling didn’t go well with the Indian audience. But to encash the fast-paced mid-SUV space, Nissan will soon introduce a new mid-size SUV in India. In all likelihood, it will be a rebadged Duster, if not Qashqai.