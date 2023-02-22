Okaya Faast F2F Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 83,999, Delivers 80 km Range

Okaya EV has launched a new electric scooter ‘Faast F2F’ priced at Rs 83,999 (ex-showroom), and it will be available in six colours: - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White. The feature-packed e-Scooter Okaya Faast F2F comes with a range of 70–80 km on a single charge and a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load. The scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) Lithium ION – LFP battery that comes with a 2-year warranty on the battery and motor.

The Okaya F2F is equipped with Telescopic Front Suspension and Spring Loaded hydraulic Rear Shock Absorbers for a smooth ride. Remote key, digital instrument cluster, stylish DRLs, and edgy tail-lamps are other distinctive features of Okaya Faast F2F.

Not only this, but it also has 10 inch tubeless tyres, which coupled with telescopic suspension and spring loaded hydraulic shock absorbers, are aimed at providing a comfortable ride even on bumpy roads. The scooter takes only 4-5 hours to get fully charged, and it has a total of three driving modes: Eco, City & Sports; perfect for city road conditions.

Commenting on the newly launched Faast F2F E-Scooter, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “With the launch of Okaya Faast F2F we have set the new standard for top-quality and reliable EVs in India several notches higher. With its distinctive and reliable safety features, we have appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments.”

He further added, “Comfortable and stylish Okaya Faast F2F is energy-efficient and equally supported by our competent after-sale services. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at affordable price.”