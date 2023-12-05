Hyundai Delivers 1,100th Ioniq 5 Electric SUV In India To Shah Rukh Khan: WATCH

Electric cars are fast in gaining speed, but they are rather slow at gaining traction in the Indian market. Changing this myth for our market is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, as the brand has now retailed 1,100th unit of its flagship electric SUV. The owner of the 1,100th example of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India is none other than one of the oldest employees of Hyundai India - Shah Rukh Khan. The king of Bollywood is presented with the electric SUV as the South Korean brand is commemorating its 25-year-long association with the actor.

Leading the charge towards electrification of Future Mobility in India, Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. With over 1000 units sold, IONIQ 5 has received an astounding response from the customers fulfilling their aspirations and appetite for premium luxury cars. Shah Rukh Khan receives the 1100th unit of the IONIQ 5 which also becomes the first ever EV in his car collection giving him an experience of sustainable mobility with utmost luxury and comfort.

Watch Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review:

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships in the industry. SRK is one of the first Hyundai family member and has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- IONIQ 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”

Expressing his gratitude, Bollywood star, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, said, “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my fist ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai. Year 2023 has been truly remarkable for Hyundai as well as for me. The love we have mutually received from the people of India is our driving force in the industry. IONIQ 5 is a delight to look at with its unique design and exceptional features. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year. Being the oldest member of the Hyundai Motor India family, our 25 year long journey has been really fruitful for both me and the brand. We have had some brilliant moments and milestones together. The brand Hyundai is family to me and it is my pleasure to be associated with one of the most trusted and loved car brand in India.”