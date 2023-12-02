Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched At Rs 10.74 Lakh: Full Details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was one of the most anticipated launches in the country this year. However, Maruti Suzuki priced it a little too optimistically. The company has offered discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh during the festive season year, but the new move brings prices down by almost Rs 2 lakh. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.74 lakh, ex-showroom. Well, this is a price cut of Rs 2 lakh in comparison to the standard Zeta MT trim of the Jimny, which was on sale for Rs 12.74 lakh. Similarly, prices for other trims are also reduced in this fashion.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition

The limited edition model will be on sale for a short duration of time. It gets a couple of changes over the regular variants of the Jimny. It gets a new mountain decal on the side, along with chrome ORVM caps. Moreover, the limited edition trims gets a host of accessories as standard affair, like bonnet garnish, fender garnish, scuff plate garnish, and some chrome elements on the bumper.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and is tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The interiors of the Jimny offer a minimalistic design with basic black shades with silver inserts. It comes with 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a "Surround Sense" sound system powered by "ARKAMYS".