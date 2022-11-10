Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric car priced at Rs 1.55 crore DAMAGED in accident; Pics surface

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan is still a new entrant in the Indian market. Launched in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the luxury electric vehicle became instantly popular and received 300 bookings in the Indian market. The reason for its popularity can be credited to its electric powertrain and feature-loaded luxurious interiors. However, the car is more on the expensive end and is worth over Rs 1.55 crore in India. Recently, the Mercedes-Benz EQS was involved in a crash in the streets of Mumbai, and the pictures of the damaged electric vehicle were shared by Team-BHP. The picture shows a completely damaged front end of the car. However, the reason for the accident has not been clarified.

According to the images, the Mercedes-Benz EQS was unable to make a diversion and struck the side of the road head-on. The car's front end was severely damaged, and the front bumper entirely off. The German automaker's first locally built electric vehicle in India is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC. The only country other than Germany where the EQS is currently assembled in India.

Talking of EQS’s capabilities - it has a claimed range of 857 km on a full charge, which is higher than all other electric cars that are on sale in the country today. The EQS is on sale with a large 107.8 kWh battery pack. Also, it boasts a peak power output of 385 kW of power and 885 nm of torque. Well, these numbers help the EQS with a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is also the slipperiest car in the world with an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.20. Talking of dimensions, it measures 5216 mm in length, 3210 mm in wheelbase, 1926 mm wide, and 1512 mm tall.

The EQS 580 can go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.4 seconds. As a result, it ranks among the fastest vehicles in the Indian market. Electric vehicles are inherently fast and have a fast power output. The speed of the vehicles is greatly increased by the fact that electric motors do not have to spin at a specific RPM to provide power. In addition to airbags, ABS, stability control, and other safety equipment, Mercedes-Benz also provides an active collision avoidance system.