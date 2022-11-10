Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch confirmed, dedicated E-GMP EV platform introduced

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the introduction of its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. With the introduction of its dedicated BEV platform, the company will launch the Hyundai IONIQ 5, as the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform and becoming the latest BEV from the brand, also its second dedicated EV after the Hyundai Kona EV was launched as the first electric SUV in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been showcased in India multiple times and is a premium hatchback under the IONIQ sub-brand dedicated for EVs.

Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

Hyundai Motor Group globally showcased its E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles. The E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes – battery, motor and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

The E-GMP platform also features an Integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With an inherent modular DNA, E-GMP is capable of forming the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.

Through its low mounted battery pack the platform delivers a low centre of gravity, thereby enhancing cornering performance. On the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the high-speed electric motor delivers a superior performance, achieving a top speed of 185 km/h. Further, with E-GMP, Ultrafast Charging that can charge up to 80 % in 18 Minutes (with a 350 kW DC charger) can be achieved.

By shifting the AC system to the engine bay, E-GMP will also offer increased cabin space. Through its flat floor construct, E-GMP enhances seating comfort and by removing the centre tunnel, middle passenger on the rear seat can sit more comfortably.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile. Conceptualized and engineered to pivot the future transformation of Electric Mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of Electric Vehicles for the smart new age customers in India.”