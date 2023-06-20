Omega Seiki Stream City Electric Auto-Rickshaw Launched In India At Rs 1.85 lakh With 117 Km Range

Omega Seiki Mobility has launched their new electric auto-rickshaw - OSM Stream City, to revolutionise urban mobility in India. The company has today launched two variants of OSM Stream City- OSM Stream City ATR which comes with swappable battery is priced at Rs 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom) and Stream City 8.5 which comes with fixed battery priced at Rs 3.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The company broadens its portfolio of electric passenger mobility options, now including options for both settings: Rural- OSM Stream and Urban- OSM Stream ATR and OSM Stream 8.5.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility said, "Continuous innovation has always been a priority for OSM, and the company works to maintain its product range one step ahead of the competition. While we started with cargo vehicles this launch is in line with our strategy of providing a complete 3W solution covering both cargo as well as passenger segments. This year, our emphasis on mobility are Passenger Vehicles and The OSM Stream City is a result of Omega Seiki Mobility's strong commitment towards the same. OSM has increased its production five times and has plans to sell over 10,000 electric 3Ws in FY24.

OSM Stream City Highlights:

Optimal Seating Configuration: Embracing an exquisite seating capacity of 3 + 1, the OSM Stream City indulges its passengers in an environment of spatial opulence.

Lithium-ion Battery: The OSM Stream City is equipped with an astute lithium-ion battery system, harnessing the potential of 48V power supply and an impressive capacity of 8.5 kWh and 6.3 kWh for swappable batteries.

Power and Torque: Unleashing its formidable prowess, the Stream City resonates with a peak power output of 9.55 kW, complemented by a peak torque of 430 Nm.

Effortless Automation: The OSM Stream City stands tall with its state of art automatic transmission, seamlessly choreographing the symphony of gear for an effortless driving experience.

Suspension System: Meticulously designed to prioritize occupant comfort, the OSM Stream City’s front suspension embraces a symphony of dampeners and helical springs, while the rear suspension gracefully harmonizes rubber dampeners with shock absorbers.

Ingenious Charging Convenience: The OSM Stream City integrates a home charging infrastructure, unfurling unparalleled convenience to its discerning owners. In the case of swappable batteries one can easily exchange a depleted battery with a fully charged one, eliminating the need for charging infrastructure and reducing downtime.