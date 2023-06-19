Maruti Suzuki Invicto Hybrid MPV Bookings Open, Launching On July 5: Here's All About It

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the country's largest carmaker’s upcoming offering in the Indian market. It is coming through the company’s alliance with another Japanese giant - Toyota. Underneath the skin, the Invicto will be the Toyota Innova Hycross with subtle badge engineering. The launch is scheduled for early next month, and the company has now started accepting pre-launch bookings for its premium 3-Row UV, Invicto, in the NEXA channel. The Invicto marks Maruti Suzuki’s entrance into the premium 3-Row segment, expanding the already diverse NEXA product lineup. The token amount for booking is kept at Rs 25,000. The order can be made via dealerships or brand’s website.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Design

In the pictures, the Invicto can be seen donning a Grand Vitara-inspired front fascia. The hexagonal grille is divided in two with a chrome band that extends across the width to merge into the slim headlamps. Moreover, the bumper tweaked out to give the Invicto a distinctive appeal. However, the over outline gives away the hint that the Invicto is derived from the Innova Hycross. Around the rear, the Hycross will don new tail lamps. Sadly, alloy wheel design will remain the same.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Cabin

On the inside, there won’t be much to differentiate the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in comparison to the Toyota Innova Hycross. After all, we have seen both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara up close. Changes will include different interior themes, along with ambient lighting. Also, Maruti Suzuki could rejig the variant line-up in terms of seating configurations. As of now, the Hycross is available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Performance

Like the Toyota Innova Hycross, there will be powertrain choices - 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid, available on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The 2.0L NA petrol develops a rated output of 173 Hp against 209 Nm, while the strong-hybrid setup produces 183 Hp against 206 Nm. Transmission choices include a CVT and eCVT.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Price

Maruti Suzuki will most likely be charging a premium over the Toyota Innova Hycross, as that has been the trend with models like the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Strong-hybrid). The Invicto could be around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Toyota Innova Hycross, which is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.