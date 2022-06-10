हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
electric vehicle

Omega Seiki Stream three-wheeler launched at Rs 3.40 lakh, rivals Piaggio's Ape E-City

The Stream e-three-wheeler EV from Omega Seiki will be competing against Piaggio's Ape E-City and Mahindra Treo's passenger in the Indian market, based on PTI's report.

Omega Seiki Stream three-wheeler launched at Rs 3.40 lakh, rivals Piaggio&#039;s Ape E-City
Image for representation

The EV unit of the Anglian Omega Group, Omega Seiki Mobility, has announced the debut of the Stream, a passenger electric three-wheeler priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) after government subsidies. In the passenger electric three-wheeler market, the stream will compete with Piaggio's Ape E-City and Mahindra Treo's passenger electric three-wheelers. According to the corporation, it has invested between $12 and $15 million in the new product, which is designed to meet domestic and international market demand. The electric cargo three-wheeler category was the focus of the Faridabad-based firm. 

The vehicle is powered by an advanced 8.5-kW capacity lithium-ion battery that can be charged through a 16 A socket using the offboard portable charger in four hours. OSM's maiden passenger e-three-wheeler offers a range of 110 km on a single charge, as per the company.

Stating that Stream redefines sustainable and eco-friendly last-mile mobility in the country, the company claimed its electric passenger three-wheeler will provide an improved earning potential of 20-25 per cent, ensuring good savings and profits.

Also read: Meet Kawasaki Elektrode: Company's first fully-electric bike with 3 power modes

"Today marks a significant day for Omega Seiki Mobility as we venture into the passenger segment. As the innovators of green mobility space, Omega Seiki Mobility is poised to be at the forefront of the EV revolution while leading the endeavour through its range of clean mobility solutions.

"Stream is one such product, which is an innovative green solution in the last mile transportation segment with the best in class earning potential for the drivers and owners," said Uday Narang, founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

Narang said that the company is eying to sell around 35,000-40,000 units of Stream passenger e-three wheeler next year, with 60 per cent of the total volumes expected to come from the domestic sales and the remaining 40 per cent from the overseas market.

"We plan to export this vehicle to Africa and ASEAN as well as Latin America," he added. The company said it has partnered with many banks and NBFCs to facilitate vehicle financing, which can also be availed through the group's in-house financing arm 'Anglian Finvest'.

With inputs from PTI

