Kawasaki has kept itself away from electric two-wheelers, but the company has now taken the wraps off the new Kawasaki Elektrode electric bike, which is the first fully-electric two-wheeler from the company. Unlike the Ninja H2, it misses out on a turbocharger, but quite like it, the Elektrode is loaded with tech. After all, it is a balance bike, and it is targeted at kids hopping onto a two-wheeler for the first time. Well, it also marks Kawasaki's entry into the EV domain. Sadly, the Kawasaki Elektrode will not be flying down to the Indian showrooms anytime soon.

Since the Elektrode is a balance bike, it is loaded with tech. The top speed of the Elektrode is capped in the form of three modes - Low (8 kmph), Medium (12 kmph), and High (20 kmph). To switch between these modes, a passcode is required. Thus, it keeps the kids restricted to a particular mode unless an adult intervenes. Kawasaki claims a load-bearing capacity of up to 45 kilos for the Elektrode. Made out of aluminium, the balance bike uses 16-inch cast aluminium wheels. It misses out on brakes on the front rim, whereas the rear rim features a 160 mm rotor with an adjustable brake lever.

The Kawasaki Elektrode tips the scale at only 15 kg, and it will be sold in the Lime Green paint scheme only. Moreover, a 5.1 Ah battery is what you get on the Elektrode, along with a 250W brushless DC motor. Kawasaki claims that the battery will survive 500 charge-discharge cycles with no hiccups, post which its efficiency may drop to 80 per cent. In the international markets, Kawasaki will retail the Elektrode for USD 1,099, which equals to roughly Rs 86,000.