Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat at an event in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Company in India. It is to be noted that this is the third Maruti Suzuki plant in the region and is to be built on 900 acres of land. Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi talked about the growing popularity of the Electric vehicles in India. He said that electric vehicles are silent and they are also bringing "silent revolution" in the country. He further stated that EVs are not 'Extra Vehicles' anymore and are becoming mainstream mode of transport in the country.

"Electric Vehicles are bringing a silent revolution in India. Today India doesn't consider EV's extra vehicles but a necessary step," he added. PM Modi also talked about the success of Maruti-Suzuki signifying strong India-Japan partnership. The Prime Minister also recalled late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe while speaking on India-Japan friendship.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric

Interestingly, PM Modi's speech on electric vehicles comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki has stated that they are not making electric vehicles for the Indian market due to the high cost of ownership. Although the company is testing its Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV for sometime now, as per the company, till the electric vehicles become cheaper and popular, they will not launch an electric vehicle in India.

Rather, Maruti Suzuki is focusing on the hybrid-electric cars that will be cheaper to own as compared to EVs and will give increased mileage when compared to petrol cars. Under the same, Maruti Suzuki will soon launch their first strong hybrid in India - the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki's 3rd Plant in Haryana

As for the vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs. 11,000 crores, said the statement. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.

"Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another such plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in Haryana," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said. "The success of Maruti is a great example of the strength of the India-Japan relationship. In the last eight years, this relationship between the two countries has reached new heights," PM Modi said.

