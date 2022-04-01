हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata Motors becomes highest-selling electric car maker in India; breaches 3,000 EV sales mark

Tata Motors, the homegrown electric car manufacturer, saw 353 percent growth in electric car sales, reporting 19,106 unit sales in 2022.    

Tata Tigor EV

As the financial year 2021-22 comes to an end, Tata Motors report a tremendous growth in their electric vehicle sales. As per data released by the homegrown automaker, Tata reported highest ever annual EV sales of 19,106 units in FY22, up by 353 percent as compared to FY21. With only two electric cars currently in its lineup - the Nexon EV and Tigor EV - Tata Motors continues to dominate the Indian electric car market.

Tata also reported highest ever monthly sales of 3,357 units in March 2022 up by 377 percent vs March 21. Tata first crossed the 2,000 monthly sales landmark in December 2021. The Nexon EV is currently the most popular electric car in India, and also the single largest selling electric car. Tata is also planning to launch the updated Nexon EV soon with extended range. Also, Tata Altroz EV is on the cards.

Also read: Tata to reveal new electric car on April 6, possible long-range Nexon EV

As for the ICE-powered vehicles, Tata reported highest ever monthly SUV sales of 29,559 units in March 2022. Not just SUVs, overall vehicle sales in Tata’s portfolio stood at highest ever with monthly sales of 42,293 units in March 2022, up by 4 percent as compared to March 2021.

Overall, Tata Motors sold 370,372 units in FY22, up by 67 percent vs FY21, making it the highest ever annual sales for the automaker. Also, Tata Motors is the third largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

