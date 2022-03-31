Tata to reveal new electric car on April 6, possible long-range Nexon EV

Tata Motors is working on improving its electric vehicle portfolio with improved versions of the old cars like Nexon EV and new cars like Altroz EV. Pushing forward in the same direction the Indian automaker is on the path to launching the Nexon EV soon. The expectation of Tata Nexon EV launching sooner is being reinforced by a teaser posted by the Twitter handle of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

However, the new teaser doesn't reveal any details of the car or the model, but the recent spy shots of the Tata Nexon EV push forward indicating that the new car might be the same electric SUV. As per the teaser, the car will be fully revealed on April 6. This new Nexon EV is expected to have a longer range of 400 km with a bigger 40 kWh battery back supporting the range. The bigger battery pack might also give out more power to the electric vehicle.

Along with the mechanical upgrade, the Tata Nexon EV is also expected to have a few changes to the interior and exterior of the car. The interior might get new upholstery and probably a new infotainment system. For the exteriors, the electric SUV might get newly designed projector lamps with LED DRLs and the signature style of Tata's bumper. In addition, it might also get new alloy wheels.

The Tata Nexon EV was first launched back in 2020 and has been one of the popular EVs from the automaker. The ongoing version of the electric SUV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 312 km as per ARAI data. It also boasts a charging time of 60 minutes to get the battery from 0 to 80 per cent.

The bigger battery of the updated model might take more space on the car's floor. This increased size might decrease a bit of the boot space. The updated model also might receive a price hike compared to the ongoing model.

Upon launch, the Tata Nexon EV will be competing against other electric SUVs MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona and other long-range SUVs.

