Soon ride on electric auto in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 20 EVs

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 20 E-Auto consisting of 11 Piaggio Ape electric E-auto and Mahindra electric auto based on the exclusive permits issued by the Government of Delhi. The inclusion of these new electric autos contributes to the goal of making Delhi the EV capital of the country. The event took place at IP Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation.

At the event, other guests like Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Government of Delhi, Manoj Sahai, Zonal Manager and Khushvir Sharma, Regional Manager for Piaggio India were present at the location along with Delhi CM Kejriwal.

दिल्ली की जनता को बधाई। आज से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो चलने शुरू हुए। 20 ऑटो ड्राइवर्स को मैंने खुद RC सौंपी। इनमें महिला ड्राइवर्स भी हैं। बहुत जल्द दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हज़ारों इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो दौड़ेंगे। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ हमारी दिल्ली एकजुट होकर लड़ रही है। pic.twitter.com/g2b8WtKG9V — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi has emerged as the 'EV Capital of India' within 18 months of the launch of the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020. The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2 per cent in 2019-to 20 to 10 per cent in February 2022, he said.

He also claimed that Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10 per cent mark in the sale of electric vehicles, which is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore.

The passenger vehicle by Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group's Apé E-City FX electric 3-wheeler was part of the group of e-vehicles.

Ape’ E-City comes with a home charging facility. The vehicle comes with a warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 km. Piaggio has set up exclusive Ape’ Electrik Centers across Delhi for sales & service support to its customers.

