Delhi

Soon ride on electric auto in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 20 EVs

Contributing to the goal of Making Delhi the EV capital of India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 20 E-Autos at IP Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation.

Image for representation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 20 E-Auto consisting of 11 Piaggio Ape electric E-auto and Mahindra electric auto based on the exclusive permits issued by the Government of Delhi. The inclusion of these new electric autos contributes to the goal of making Delhi the EV capital of the country. The event took place at IP Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation.

At the event, other guests like Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Government of Delhi, Manoj Sahai, Zonal Manager and Khushvir Sharma, Regional Manager for Piaggio India were present at the location along with Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi has emerged as the 'EV Capital of India' within 18 months of the launch of the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020. The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2 per cent in 2019-to 20 to 10 per cent in February 2022, he said.

Also read: Challenges in taking Electric Vehicles to the Indian masses: In depth analysis

He also claimed that Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10 per cent mark in the sale of electric vehicles, which is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore.

The passenger vehicle by Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group's Apé E-City FX electric 3-wheeler was part of the group of e-vehicles.

Ape’ E-City comes with a home charging facility. The vehicle comes with a warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 km. Piaggio has set up exclusive Ape’ Electrik Centers across Delhi for sales & service support to its customers.

Tags:
DelhiArvind KejriwalElectric AutoElectric vehicles
