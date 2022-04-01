Unhappy with autopilot, owner gets 69,000 euro from Tesla on court’s order

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has been recently surrounded by a myriad of problems. Amidst all of the issues, a German court has ordered the electric car maker to buy back its Model 3 from a consumer. As per a report by a German publication, the owner of the car was not happy with the autopilot system of the car. As per the owner, the self-driving system was not at par with the advertisements.

The incident came to the notice of the authorities after the owner of the Tesla Model 3 filed a case against the manufacturer, alleging his car drives like a "drunk-first time driver " when engaging the autopilot mode. The owner of the car also paid 6,300 euros (around Rs 5.29 lakh) for a software package incompatible with the car's current hardware, increasing his frustration.

Tesla has been surrounded by multiple reports of dissatisfaction with its Full self-driving package. In this particular case, reportedly, the court has ordered the US-based automaker to take the car back and return an amount of 69,000 euros (around Rs 57.98 lakh) paid by the user at the time of buying the car.

The ruling of the court has been appealed by the automaker. The court where Tesla lost the case is located in Darmstadt Region. It is to be noted that Tesla offers multiple functions and technologies that work toward providing the driver with a semi-autonomous driving experience.

However, Tesla is working towards developing a full-fledged system to provide a full-self driving experience. The system is expected to remove the problems reported with the autopilot system.

