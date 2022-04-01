Lotus Eletre 'Hyper-SUV' unveiled, its first full electric SUV: Check pics

Automakers like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche have already begun offering electric vehicle options, and on March 29, British automaker Lotus revealed its first all-electric SUV, the 600HP Eletre, with deliveries starting next year in China, Europe, and the UK. During the unveiling of Lotus' premium Eletre SUV, 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button made an onstage appearance.

Based on Lotus' Electric Premium Architecture platform, the Eletre has an output starting at 600 hp with an electric motor at each axle. The top speed is 260 km/h, and acceleration from zero to 100 km/h takes less than 3 seconds. As of yet, the automaker hasn't revealed how much the crossover weighs. The battery pack has a capacity of over 100 kilowatt-hours, allowing for a range of approximately 600 km. In 20 minutes, a 350-kilowatt charger can add 248 miles to a vehicle.

Towards the front of the car, the Eletre takes the general design of the Lotus Emira sports car and translates it into an SUV. This vehicle follows the current trend of having split headlights and running lights connected to the leading edge of the hood, with the primary lighting situated on the lower, blacked-out fascia. It is built with active aerodynamics in mind, with triangular parts that open to cool the motors, battery pack, and brakes.

In addition to four drive modes, the Eletre includes one for off-road driving, which adjusts steering, damper settings, powertrain, and accelerator pedal response. Additionally, 23-inch wheels can be ordered, active ride height, active rear-axle steering, and an active anti-roll bar can also be added.

The vehicle will be produced at Lotus' new factory in Wuhan, China, later this year. Once launched, this fully-electric SUV from Lotus will compete against the Hummer EV, Audi e-Tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

