Alia Bhatt's latest Manyavar ad on kanyadaan sparks outrage, netizens call it 'forced feminism'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest ad for Indian wedding attire company Manyavar has gone viral on social media and has been making rounds on Twitter for its strong message. The ad attempted to question the Hindu tradition of kanyadaan where the bride is considered to be paraya dhan or someone else's property.

It features Ali Bhatt at her wedding, wearing a beautiful, pink embellished bridal attire and having an insightful monologue during the ad. She begins by talking about her how grandmother would tell her that she will miss her when she leaves for her 'home'. Questioning this, Alia looks at the camera and asks 'Isn't my parents' home, mine?'.

She goes over several other traditions and wonders why we have to separate the daughter from her family and why kanyadaan is given so much importance. The ad, in the end, suggests that instead of kanyadaan, one should practice kanyamaan referring to respecting women.

After the ad was released, Twitter was abuzz with opinions. While one section of netizens lauded the ad for breaking stereotypes and promoting feminism, another section was furious with the ad-makers for seemingly 'disrespecting' Hindu traditions.

One user who was against the ad wrote, "This is called forced feminism. What a BS ad by Manyavar. Now they have problem in the term Kanyadaan. Who fills this dung in their mind? I feel it’s a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu traditions. F-O Manyavar."

However, there were users who found nothing wrong with the ad. Here's one of their responses, "A big thank you #Manyavar. Hope you won't give into the pressure....it's only natural that the regressive brigades would draw their swords out, hound you....don't give in please. Hugely laudable your effort!"

On the work front, Alia has a slew of interesting and diverse projects lined up. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ which also features Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

She has also finished shooting for her maiden production film ‘Darlings’ which also features Shefali Shah.