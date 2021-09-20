Alia Bhatt celebrates Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt

New Delhi: Filmmaker-director Mahesh Bhatt turned 73 years old on Monday (September 20). Mahesh's daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were with their father to celebrate his special day. Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was also part of the intimate celebration.

In the photos shared by Alia on Instagram, Mahesh can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt that has the quote ‘A passion that burns without purpose’ written on it. Alia and Ranbir can also be seen twinning in black where Pooja was dressed in a white and black shirt.

Alia can be seen holding balloons that have ‘simplicity’ and ‘happy birthday pops’ written on them. In one of the photos shared by the actress, we see Mahesh’s wife Soni Razdan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt to be connected via a video call to be part of the filmmaker’s birthday.

“73 years young! Happy birthday papa,” Alia captioned her post with a red heart and sun emoji.

Many people took to Alia’s post comment section to wish Mahesh Bhatt on birthday. “Happy Birthday Mr. Bhatt,” filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote whereas actress Gauahar Khan commented, “Happy birthday sir god bless u”.

Alia’s sister Pooja also commented on the actress’s post and wrote, “Thank you two for such a lovely evening in every which way!”

Pooja Bhatt also took to Instagram to share photos from birthday celebration where she called sister Alia ‘setting girl’. “The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl,” Pooja captioned her post.

On the work front, Alia has a slew of interesting and diverse projects lined up. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ which also features Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia has also finished shooting for her maiden production film ‘Darlings’ which also features Shefali Shah.