Pinch 2 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to mean comments saying ‘he fakes it’, ‘doesn’t look like a hero’

New Delhi: After Salman Khan, it will be Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be next seen on Arbaaz Khan's talk show - Pinch 2 for the second episode.

Arbaaz took to his Instagram handle and shared few glimpses from the upcoming episode, and wrote, “Here's the teaser of our 2nd episode of QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan S2 with the exceptionally talented @ayushmannk!

Wondering what I'm going to ask him?

Stay tuned!

In the teaser, Arbaaz can be seen sharing some troll comments with Ayushmann and the latter maintains his calm and reacts to it in his unique style. The full episode will be out on July 28.

One comment said that while Ayushmann Khurrana is a ‘good actor’, he does not ‘look like a hero’. In response, he told Arbaaz, “Mere hisaab se jo script hai woh hero hai. Apni nazaron mein main bohot handsome hoon.”

Replying to a troll who said, “I think he fakes it,” Ayushmann laughed and said, “Men can’t fake it.”

Not only that, he also talked about the three flops which he faced in the beginning of his career.

Sharing more deets about it, he said, “Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai.

For the unversed, "Pinch" season 2 is a talk-show hosted by the actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, where celebrities come in and read the mean comments and react to it. They talk about the trolls which actually hurt them and also clarify their stance on it.

The show has started streaming on Zee5 from July 21 and witnessed Salman Khan as its first guest.

The show will also have Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others who will also be a part of the show.