Pinch 2 trailer: Salman Khan reacts to his home being called ‘aiyyashi ka adda’ - Watch

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan is all set to make a comeback with his popular show "Pinch" season 2. It is a talk-show hosted by the actor-producer, where celebrities come in and read the mean comments and react to it.

They talk about the trolls which actually hurt them and also clarify their stance on it. The actor turned director shared the trailer on his YouTube channel.

During the 3-minute video, we get to see the glimpse of the celebs who are going to make it up for this season. The celebrities include- Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan and Ananya Panday among others.

The video begins with Arbaaz Khan reading out a comment about Salman Khan, “Janta ka bhagwan mat bano,” to which Salman replies, “Sahi baat hai, ek hi bhagwan hai, aur woh main nahi hoon.”

Reacting on another troll comment, Salman was surprised to hear when someone called his home as aiyyashi ka adda to which he replied, “Inhone mere post ke andar aisa kya dekh liya, jo ki humara ghar hai, unko aiyashi ka adda kaise lag raha hai?” he asked.

Other celebs also kept their viewpoint, including Farah Khan who made a statement saying that people talk so much about nepotism but in reality- “dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo.”

She also laughed off over the comment where someone called her moti and even made mean comments targeting her kids.

Even Ananya shared her part, where one called her ‘fake’ Panday and even made fun of her accent. Later, she reacted to a nickname that she has been given to her, and said, “Mujhe struggling didi kyun bulate ho?”

The show will start streaming on Zee5 on July 21.

The show will also have Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others who will also be a part of the show.