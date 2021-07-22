Trending: Salman Khan rubbishes troll's accusation of him having a wife Noor and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan rubbishes troll's accusation of him having a wife Noor and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai!




Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Trolls can go to any extent and level accusations, not thinking of its consequences on a person. It becomes worse when a celebrity is at the receiving end. Superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show - Pinch 2 and addressed a few rumours about him.

The concept of the show is such that the guest reacts to trolls and their comments. While most comments for Bhaijaan seem positive, a few trolls did try to pull him down online. Arbaaz shared one such troll comment which read: "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga"

Salman Khan slammed the rumours, saying, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live."

When asked on the show, who he would like to hire as a social media consultant - Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani, he answered Katrina, as 'she is the most sensible on social media.'

Besides Salman, other celeb guests on Pinch season 2 include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. 

 

 

