Priyanka Chopra

Trending: Is Priyanka Chopra's black gown similar to Deepika Padukone's dress? Mommy Madhu Chopra disses comparison

Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot was for Vogue Australia June edition. PeeCee's mommy's tweet reaction hogged the limelight.

Trending: Is Priyanka Chopra&#039;s black gown similar to Deepika Padukone&#039;s dress? Mommy Madhu Chopra disses comparison
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet is abuzz with Dr Madhu Chopra's reaction to a dress comparison post by an entertainment portal between her daughter Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. A recent post on social media compared Priyanka Chopra Jonas's black dress to Deepika's one-shoulder black bodycon outfit. 

But it wasn't the similarity that caught attention, rather PeeCee's mommy's tweet reaction which hogged the limelight. She tweeted: Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better

And guess what? This tweet went viral on social media with many fans reacting to her statement. 

Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot was for Vogue Australia June edition.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with Amazon Original Citadel, a Hollywood project Text For You and The Matrix 4. Amid the second deadly wave of coronavirus in India, Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas started a COVID-19 fundraiser

Priyanka shared that with the help of the funds received, they have been able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and have now arranged manpower for 10 vaccination centres.

She also made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 along with hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka looked stunning in a custom Dolce and Gabbana ensemble with Bulgari jewels while Nick donned a Fendi suit.

 

