Priyanka Chopra procures 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders with COVID fundraiser

New Delhi: The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has caused great misery and suffering in India - with the medical infrastructure crumbling in the wake of unprecedented rise in the number of COVID cases.

To help out the country in these desperate times, many celebrities have donated money and raised fundraisers to help the desperate COVID-19 patients.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has constantly been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the COVID-19 situation in India, took to her Instagram to share an update about what all have they achieved from the fundraiser started by the actress to fight the COVID pandemic in India.

Priyanka shared that with the help of the funds received, they have been able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and have now arranged manpower for 10 vaccination centres.

The ‘Quantico’ star thanked everyone who contributed to the fund and announced that they have raised the fundraiser to $3 million (INR 22 crore).

“To every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible...please know that you have helped save lives. With your support we’ve now accelerated the fundraiser to $3 million (INR 22 crore),” read the actress note.

Apart from Priyanka, Anushka Shrama and Virat Kohli also raised a fundraiser. Actor Amitabh Bachchan himself contributed INR 15 crore to various NGOs to fight COVID-19 and actor Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly since last year to individually help patients procure medicines, oxygen concentrators and hospital beds.

Various people from civil society have also been helping in raising resources, information, providing meals free of cost to COVID affected families and also raising funds to help people in these trying times.