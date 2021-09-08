हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela dances in a bathrobe, shows off desi thumkas to her make-up artiste - Watch

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela never fails to amaze her audiences. An avid social media user that she is, the actress recently uploaded a dancing video of hers where she can be seen grooving to some desi latkas and jatkas with her make-up artist in a bathrobe.

Urvashi captioned the video, "TEACHING MY @teamurvashirautelaofficial’s MEMBER INDIAN THUMKA & JHATKA"

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Later, she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in the web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

 

