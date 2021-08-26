Urvashi Rautela boards private jet in style, flaunts her Christian Dior lady bag worth Rs 15 lakh - Pic proof

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following on social media - all thanks to her amazing style and upcoming projects. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared her post where the actress boarded a flight.

Urvashi Rautela boarded her flight looking glamourous and classy, wearing a bright yellow outfit from 'Versace'. She paired it with her Rs 15 lakh 'Christian Dior' lady bag.

The actress has donned her yellow outfit with her silver and white Christian Dior bag and her shades of goggles make the actress look flawless.

Fans showered their comments for their favourite actress and commented how classy and sophisticated the actress looked. Urvashi's picture made rounds on the internet making the audience fall in love with her.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.