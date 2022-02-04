हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pushpa

What's common between Shehnaaz Gill and Allu Arjun from Pushpa? Watch to find out!

In a video from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was seen performing a similar hand gesture to Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

What's common between Shehnaaz Gill and Allu Arjun from Pushpa? Watch to find out!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise has won hearts across the country and fans are going gaga over his swagger and stylish charm in the film. Along with the songs, fans are obsessed with Allu Arjun's character's hand gesture in which he rubs his chin with the back of his hand. 

In an interesting twist, fans have dug up an old video of Shehnaaz Gill from 2019, performing the same exact hand gesture! Yes, you read that right. Shehnaaz Gill, in a video from Bigg Boss 13 is seen doing the same hand gesture with almost the same swagger. 

Take a look at the video:

 

Fans were thrilled to see Shehnaaz pioneer the trend and were amused to find the striking similarity between her and Allu Arjun, 2 years later.

Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

