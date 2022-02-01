Salman Khan reveals his relationship status to Shehnaaz Gill? Watch this clip

NEW DELHI: The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' took place recently. Hosted by Bollywood superstar, the reality show made headlines for several reasons, all thanks to the fights among the housemates, romance and drama in the house. Internet's favourite Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen as a special guest on the finale, indulged in some fun-banter with the superstar and also made his disclose his relationship status on the national television.

It so happened after Shehnaaz teased Khan over Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal and asserted that he looks best when he is single. The interesting chat began when Shehnaaz said, "From Punjab's Katrina Kaif, I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill. Because India's Katrina has now become Punjab's Katrina since she is married now."

To this Salman was seen saying, "Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai," after which the 29-year-old actress responded, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi ."

Shehnaaz then wickedly tells Salman, "Being single suits you best. Stay that way." Salman was quick to respond and said, "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga." Salman's answer left Shehnaaz shocked and she asks him, "Achha, committed ho?"

Speaking about 'Bigg Boss 15', the show came to an end on Sunday night with Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner and walking away with the trophy and Rs 15 lakh price money. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runner-ups.

