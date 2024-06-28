Priyanka Chopra’s Surprising Foot Care Hack: Garlic For Relief?

In a recent Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra surprised fans with a glimpse into her self-care routine. The video showed her getting a foot massage using garlic cloves. This unique treatment sparked curiosity with many wondering about the benefits of this desi nuskha.

According to her comment section, it can be said that the desi girl used this nuskha to get relief from inflammation and fever. Garlic is known for its anti-microbial properties known to provide potential health benefits. Here are some benefits of rubbing garlic clove on your feet.

5 Benefits of Applying Garlic on Feet

Antimicrobial Properties: Rubbing garlic on your feet can help to prevent fungal infections because it has antimicrobial properties that can help to fight infections and keep your body healthy. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: The anti-inflammatory compounds are present in garlic that can help to reduce any kind of pain and swelling in your feet. This can be a perfect home remedy to get rid of unnecessary pain. Better Circulation: Garlic is known to enhance the blood circulation. Proper massage can help to regulate the flow of blood and cure any kind of issue related to poor blood flow. Detoxification: Garlic is rich in essential compounds that can help to detoxify the body. Plus it can help to increase the production of enzymes in the liver responsible for detoxification. Boosts Immune Health: Garlic is packed with antioxidants that can help to boost the immune health and keep your overall body healthy. Antioxidants can also help to reduce inflammation in the body.

​Garlic is known for its healing properties and can offer various health benefits when applied to your feet such as preventing fungal infection and reducing inflammation. Make sure to check for any allergic reactions or skin irritation before use.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.